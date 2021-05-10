Future Leaders 2021: Augustine Cerf and Lauren Peters

This creative duo (affectionately nicknamed Langoustine by their agency), met as tweens at flute camp, reunited in ad school, and now work at AMV BBDO on clients like CALM and Bombay Sapphire. For Libresse/Bodyform they created “The Pain Dictionary”, a new language for endometriosis pain, which affects one in 10 women, but takes, on average, seven and a half years to diagnose. In their spare time, Cerf and Peters devised “The Walkers switch” a six-part true crime podcast The Guardian reviewed as “like Serial for crisps”. It is no wonder our jury praised their bold, punchy creative voice.

