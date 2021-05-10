Future Leaders 2021: Bethan Lewis

Lewis’ career started with a baptism of fire at Sony making epic TV ads before moving to Google's Creative Lab. The jury loved her blend of creativity and technology with pieces like Inside Abbey Road. With Abbey Road Studios and Universal music, her team built an interactive experience that let fans around the world explore the legendary studios. Built using more than 150 360° panoramic images, the purpose was to showcase how Google Maps can let you “step inside” any building. This won a silver Cannes Lion and was featured on Sky News. While based in Kenya, leading creative for Google in SSA, she created a mini documentary with WomenWill, working with music artists across three African countries to showcase successful women who have used learning and technology to succeed. The intent was for women to realise their ambitions, a message which resonated universally. It achieved an increase of 30% traffic to the Womenwill website, and more than one million views, all achieved with zero marketing spend.