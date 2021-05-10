Future Leaders 2021: Brodie King

Australian creative and SCA alum, King is a senior creative at The & Partnership, developing campaigns for clients like Argos and Topshop. Working on a Prince's Trust initiative that supports disadvantaged women starting their careers, King saw a possible alignment with Girls On Tour, The & Partnership’s own role model programme for female creatives. The result of bringing the two together was the creation of a contest that rewarded two junior teams with paid placements. King embodies the holy trinity of leadership: she knows what she is doing, how to get things done and who to bring along on the journey. She’s a Future Leader because, in the words of our jury, “advertising needs more Brodies”.

