Future Leaders 2021: Brodie King

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Senior creative, The & Partnership
Australian creative and SCA alum, King is a senior creative at The & Partnership, developing campaigns for clients like Argos and Topshop. Working on a Prince's Trust initiative that supports disadvantaged women starting their careers, King saw a possible alignment with Girls On Tour, The & Partnership’s own role model programme for female creatives. The result of bringing the two together was the creation of a contest that rewarded two junior teams with paid placements. King embodies the holy trinity of leadership: she knows what she is doing, how to get things done and who to bring along on the journey. She’s a Future Leader because, in the words of our jury, “advertising needs more Brodies”. 

