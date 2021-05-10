Future Leaders 2021: Camila Gurgel and Ieva Paulina

This international creative team living in London leads this list. As Engine Creative’s Billy Faithful says: “This is fucking incredible work. Impossibly to categorise, impossible to mimic. Some creative people lead simply by doing the work. This team is proof of that.”

Their work includes “Let it out” for Iceland tourism, which tackled the challenge of promoting Iceland as the perfect travel destination, while the rest of the world was still trapped at home. It did so by inviting the world in quarantine to release their screams of frustration into Iceland’s vast and beautiful spaces. With speakers positioned in seven different locations, people could “watch” their screams echo into the wild. The campaign achieved more than £15m in free media coverage and reached more than two billion people (36 times the campaign goal). “Conceptual Boredom”, a photography initiative, is another stunning lockdown project, exploring people’s connection with homes, possessions and boredom. This was featured by Campaign and shown in a real-life exhibition, while raising funds for those who don’t get bored, namely NHS workers.