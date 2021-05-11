Future Leaders 2021: Chloe Stephenson

Originally from Leicester, Stephenson graduated from Bucks Ad school before moving to London. She is a creative at BBH, working on major brands like Absolut and Heinz. For Tesco, Stephenson used creativity for good with a campaign to raise awareness of the 40 specialist disabled toilets the supermarket had built in their stores across the UK. Stephenson’s passion is helping people from a range of different backgrounds and underrepresented groups find the joy and success she’s had in the advertising industry while her side gig is an alcoholic jam brand called Damned.

