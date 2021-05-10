Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Future Leaders 2021: Daisy Bard and Orla O’Connor

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Creative team, Grey London
Recently moving to Grey London from Wunderman Thompson, this team is early in their careers, however, their work shows huge potential. Under the watchful eye of group creative director, Jo Wallace, the team produced “Abusers always work from home” for the National Centre for Domestic Violence. Calls for help increased 25% during this campaign and it won multiple awards including a gold British Arrow. Their other stand out work is a passion project, the “Qweens’ speech”, which the team has run for two years in a row. During the festive break, when many queer people struggle, the Qween’s speech is an alternative message of trans empowerment, this year featuring activist Munroe Bergdof as well as Sam Smith and Rina Sawayama. 

