Future Leaders 2021: Emma Hopkins

Coming from a working-class background, Hopkins is trailblazing with warmth and humour at Spotify Advertising, where her role is an amalgamation of creation, co-creation and consulting. Her recent work includes Seven Worlds, One Planet (Spotify/BBC Earth), where they teamed up to give listeners a journey around the world, no passport required. When you’re deep in a playlist, the last thing you expect to hear is birds and monkeys calling. Spotify and the BBC worked to create 3D audio ads that transported listeners to another world, followed by Sir David Attenborough. Her second piece of work was based on the fact anxiety is a fact of life – even for a dog. A survey of over 5,000 listeners found nearly 75% of UK pet owners claim that audio helps to soothe and calm their pups at home. Spotify created a stress-busting playlist with a meditation narrative, plus sponsorship of the Spotify Original “My Dog’s Favourite Podcast” — a soothing podcast to keep dogs company, and audio ads with a frequency heard only by dogs.

Return to the full Future Leaders list