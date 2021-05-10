Future Leaders 2021: Jo Arscott

On Arscott’s LinkedIn profile, she describes herself as “Britain’s first black female creative director”. At Creative Equals, we’re behind a campaign to have her hired into a chief creative officer role because her track record for delivering global marketing campaigns at scale is impressive. Over the years, she has worked in the UK, EMEA, US and MENA for companies including Wunderman Thompson, Saatchi & Saatchi X and Momentum Worldwide NYC on brands including Coca Cola, P&G, Walmart. Once back in the UK, life experiences – including looking after her mother and chemo – have meant she has turned her skills to becoming a guest lecturer, speaker and mentor. Over the past couple of years, she’s judged everything from the DMAs and D&AD to Cannes Lions/Eurobest and believes “CV gaps” make for better creatives. Where will she land next?

