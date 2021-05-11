Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Future Leaders 2021: Joyce Kremer

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Senior creative, Ogilvy
Kremer is an award-winning senior creative at Ogilvy with experience on both local and global brands. She’s also the president of SheSays London, the global organisation working on the enhancement of women in the creative industries. For International Women’s Day, SheSays created a programme where people could “spam” their boss with requests for a fairer parental leave policy, one that would normalise dads who want to stay at home. A leader who strives to give back the kindness and compassion she’s received, Kremer finds time to do book crits with young teams and is a mentor for junior creatives, ranging from illustrators and designers to copywriters and strategists. 

Topics

