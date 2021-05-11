Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Future Leaders 2021: Katherina Tudball

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Creative director, Superunion
As well as her day job, Tudball is a regular lecturer at Central St Martins, served for three years as a member of the board of trustees at D&AD and this year is the president of the jury for graphic design at the 2021 D&AD awards. Her work for Shakespeare’s Globe and the BBC took home silver and bronze Cannes Lions, plus wood and yellow D&AD Pencils. Some of her other projects that caught our eye included #RewritingTheCode, a gender equality campaign for the children’s charity Theirworld and the Science Museum.

