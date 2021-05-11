Future Leaders 2021: Laura Clark

Formerly at Leo Burnett and Fallon, Clark loves her job at Drum, where she combines her traditional ad skills with the world of media partnerships. She’s won awards at Cannes, D&AD, Creative Circle and other top shows, plus has her own podcast called “Pro Mum”. Clark is passionate about helping others find successful roles in a more inclusive industry. She’s a volunteer for Who’s Your Momma, the mentoring scheme from She Says, on Drum’s Diversity and Inclusion committee, and is an OMG Women’s advisory board member. Clark is “on a mission to influence culture and society to help people and make this little blue planet better as a result”. A mission we 100% support.

