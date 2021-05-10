Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Future Leaders 2021: Louise Organ and Amy Taylor

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Creative team, VCCP Kin
Referred to as “the girls” at every agency they’ve worked at (even in their 30s), this award-winning team has the drive and tenacity to make it. Campaigns that caught our eye included “Adidas glitch cliques”, a co-creation campaign, which went on to win a D&AD Pencil. We also like the tech behind the #O2BublHandshake, a social activation using TikTok's newest 3D “branded effect” technology. A first for telco, it allowed users to welcome Bubl into their homes with a secret handshake that tapped into existing trends present on the platform. Launched with the help of six TikTok creators, after being live for only 16 hours, content using #O2BublHandshake received over 6.8m views, plus more than 1,400 UGC videos using the effect. 

