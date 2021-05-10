Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Added 26 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Future Leaders 2021: Megan Egan

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Creative, Creature London
Creative, Creature London

A Brummie who skipped university to become a design apprentice, Egan won a place on the D&AD Academy, then a scholarship to study at SCA. At Creature, she has worked on the new Moonpig campaign, and the viral success #TheGreatUnfollow, which urged people to unfollow @realDonaldTrump (before he was eventually deplatformed by Twitter and the American voters). Egan’s leadership goal is to leave this industry in a better place than she found it. In addition to client work, she persuaded more than 200 businesses in the City of London to sign up to the real London Living Wage and spearheaded the “Get Home Safe Initiative”, which so far has resulted in over 300 agencies updating their taxi policies.

Return to the full Future Leaders list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now