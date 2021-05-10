Future Leaders 2021: Megan Egan

A Brummie who skipped university to become a design apprentice, Egan won a place on the D&AD Academy, then a scholarship to study at SCA. At Creature, she has worked on the new Moonpig campaign, and the viral success #TheGreatUnfollow, which urged people to unfollow @realDonaldTrump (before he was eventually deplatformed by Twitter and the American voters). Egan’s leadership goal is to leave this industry in a better place than she found it. In addition to client work, she persuaded more than 200 businesses in the City of London to sign up to the real London Living Wage and spearheaded the “Get Home Safe Initiative”, which so far has resulted in over 300 agencies updating their taxi policies.

Return to the full Future Leaders list