Future Leaders 2021: Melissa Wong

As Wunderman Thompson’s Lisa Campana says: “Melissa is both a clear talent and a genuine force for good.” Over the past nine years, Wong has established herself as a social expert and an art director working across local and global brands. Most recently, she moved with three weeks’ notice to Tokyo to help Glo establish its voice in the Japanese market with Co:Labs – a surrogate platform for content creators to express their art forms in a new way. In her role at Ogilvy, she has worked for brands such as Philips Global, Nestlé SMA and Boots. Outside the day job, she is head of social for SheSays and mentors for the design equality initiative, Kerning the Gap.

