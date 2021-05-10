Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Added 26 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Future Leaders 2021: Melody Sylvester

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Head of film, Engine
Head of film, Engine

Sylvester, who has been at Engine since 2019, is one of the industry’s unsung heroes. Her track record has covered agency producer at Mother, animation producer at Nexus and 10 years at Ridley Scott Associates as executive producer running animation, fashion, design and art projects. Currently leading a growing team of producers and editors in Engine Film, she has elevated the team to be a unified group of strong creative and strategic partners for clients such as Sky, Santander, Warburtons, E.ON, Churchill and the Royal Navy. Recently the agency has garnered attention for its activism work including the Born Free Foundation and Women’s Aid. Sylvester's strong leadership shows a careful balance of sentiment and impact, striving for inclusivity and excellence behind and in front of the camera. As a senior black woman in the industry, her mentorship activities extend beyond Engine to the wider community.

Return to the full Future Leaders list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now