Future Leaders 2021: Melody Sylvester

Sylvester, who has been at Engine since 2019, is one of the industry’s unsung heroes. Her track record has covered agency producer at Mother, animation producer at Nexus and 10 years at Ridley Scott Associates as executive producer running animation, fashion, design and art projects. Currently leading a growing team of producers and editors in Engine Film, she has elevated the team to be a unified group of strong creative and strategic partners for clients such as Sky, Santander, Warburtons, E.ON, Churchill and the Royal Navy. Recently the agency has garnered attention for its activism work including the Born Free Foundation and Women’s Aid. Sylvester's strong leadership shows a careful balance of sentiment and impact, striving for inclusivity and excellence behind and in front of the camera. As a senior black woman in the industry, her mentorship activities extend beyond Engine to the wider community.

Return to the full Future Leaders list