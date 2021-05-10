Future Leaders 2021: Natalie Narh

Narh, a Ghanaian-British creative at Ogilvy UK and vice-chair of Ogilvy Roots, has a mix of entrepreneurialism, design flair and creative activism, creating the artwork for #AdlandCommits with Amy Snow. She also worked on Black Pound Day, held on 27 June 2020 as a solution-based approach to support the growth of the UK Black economy. Born out of the murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests, So Solid Crew’s DJ Swiss developed the idea of Black Pound Day as a direct and peaceful response to the systematic racism that creates inequality for the black community in the United Kingdom. As a junior creative, managing and creative directing a campaign with a six-figure media spend that garnered more th 17 million impressions makes her stand out as a future leader. As part of Black History Month, Ogilvy Roots and Mediacom Roots launched its first virtual exhibition, “Rooted: Celebrating the Beauty and Richness of Black”. She is also co-founder of New Comma – a platform for African creatives to “connect, learn and earn”.

