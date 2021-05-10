Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Future Leaders 2021: Nicola Wood

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Creative director, Ogilvy
As a creative director at Ogilvy, Wood mentors young talent and leads on high profile and high impact work, like British Airways’ recent centenary campaign, “Flight BA100”. One of the Oscar winners starring in the ad told her that he loved the script she wrote. Meanwhile, the culturally significant #PrescribeKindness campaign for Boots was created during lockdown while Wood was simultaneously homeschooling a dyslexic child. Our jury says her impressive combination of creative excellence and leadership through mentoring is why she is a 2021 Future Leader.

