Future Leaders 2021: Nicola Wood

As a creative director at Ogilvy, Wood mentors young talent and leads on high profile and high impact work, like British Airways’ recent centenary campaign, “Flight BA100”. One of the Oscar winners starring in the ad told her that he loved the script she wrote. Meanwhile, the culturally significant #PrescribeKindness campaign for Boots was created during lockdown while Wood was simultaneously homeschooling a dyslexic child. Our jury says her impressive combination of creative excellence and leadership through mentoring is why she is a 2021 Future Leader.

