Future Leaders 2021: Paddy Paddison

The creative’s work at TBWA ranges from a fun animated brand campaign for Mini Cheddars called “Welcome to Cheddar Town”, to #QueerOnDepop, a groundbreaking celebration of queer experience on Depop based on research with members of the community. As a trans non-binary person, Paddison seeks out projects where there's an opportunity to improve representation of marginalised communities and believes the future of advertising lies in the hands of creatives who make diversity and inclusion a priority. Our jury praised Paddison for creating the kind of work that takes bravery, vision and perseverance to bring to life, plus their bold initiatives to drive industry change — a mark of true creative leadership.

