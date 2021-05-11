Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Added 27 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Future Leaders 2021: Rebecca Petts Davies

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Graphic designer/art director, ECLDN, PwC
Graphic designer/art director, ECLDN, PwC

As a founding member of a new design studio, Petts Davies actively shapes a hybrid creative team with diversity and inclusion at its core. Petts Davies’ inherent commitment to inclusion is visible through her roles as a D&AD mentor, lecturer and mental health advocate – as well as through her recent work on the Equal Access project for The Old Vic, the design of Sophie Williams’ book Anti-Racist Ally and her rebrand of the social enterprise, Mediorite. Petts Davies also finds time to campaign for the industry to address its part in contributing to, and finding our way out of, the climate and ecological crisis.

Return to the full Future Leaders list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now