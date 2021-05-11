Future Leaders 2021: Rebecca Petts Davies

As a founding member of a new design studio, Petts Davies actively shapes a hybrid creative team with diversity and inclusion at its core. Petts Davies’ inherent commitment to inclusion is visible through her roles as a D&AD mentor, lecturer and mental health advocate – as well as through her recent work on the Equal Access project for The Old Vic, the design of Sophie Williams’ book Anti-Racist Ally and her rebrand of the social enterprise, Mediorite. Petts Davies also finds time to campaign for the industry to address its part in contributing to, and finding our way out of, the climate and ecological crisis.

