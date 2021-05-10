Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Future Leaders 2021: Rozina Khan

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Creative director, Design72
Creative director, Design72

Khan is a rare kind of a creative director, working with award-winning broadcast news teams such as ITV news, 5 News and Channel 4 news. With an RTS and two award nominations under her belt, she has worked with charities, brands and digital agencies on global campaigns such as Muslim Aid’s “Feel amazing” and recently led the design, brand and content for British Asian Trust’s “If I can, she can” appeal. She is on the jury and a member of SnapChat’s Creative Council, voting in “Speech to street”, the first campaign to go live with the council.    

