Future Leaders 2021: Ruby Norman-Curran

An award-winning neurodiverse writer and senior creative at The & Partnership, Norman-Curran is firmly on the path to leadership. Her work for Vimto captured the hearts of notoriously anti-advertising Gen Z users and helped the brand achieve engagement records more than double the industry standard, landing a range of awards. The judges also celebrated her work for Sainsbury’s, which featured a zoetrope/birthday cake done at a previously unknown scale, and without the help of CGI. Fun fact: the zoetrope from the shoot was too large to cart back to the office so it now resides in the Science Museum in Ukraine. Norman-Curran mentors for Outvertising, Cream 2020 and High Vis Creatives “Girls on Tour” initiatives. As Wunderman Thomson's Lisa Campana says: “A genuine wow. All I have to say is go, Ruby, go.”

