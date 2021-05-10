Future Leaders 2021: Sachini Imbuldeniya

Creatively brilliant and an astute businesswoman, Imbuldeniya is a stand-out. She pitched Studio PI to News UK, a photography and illustration agency for inclusive creatives, where candidates are chosen solely through blind folios. The start-up has now secured more than 90 commissions from clients including brands like Calvin Klein, Samsung, Christian Louboutin, Volvo, Sky, NatWest, The FA, Amex, Starbucks and Eastpak. In terms of work, when her friend Darren Smith wrote a poem called You clap for me now, she decided to turn this into a film. The video went viral within 24 hours of sharing it on social media with retweets from Sadiq Khan, Piers Morgan, Gary Lineker, Jameela Jamil, Davina McCall and many more. It reached more than 300 million views worldwide and has been featured on ITV, CNN, The Guardian, BBC Radio, Al-Jazeera, The Washington Post and as far as the Canadian National news. It was officially selected by the United Nations as one of its key messages of hope and solidarity for the world. “Her passion and drive is palpable and inspiring,” VCCP Kin’s Shirin Majid says.

