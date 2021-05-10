Future Leaders 2021: Sarah Watson

Watson caught the judges' eye with her pitch-winning work for Mothercare, “For your first steps”, which became Mothercare’s first large-scale ad campaign in more than a decade. Her work began to revolutionise the category: campaigns were often focused on the baby, with parents often cut out of picture and dads not even featured at all. Every time a baby is born, as Watson says, so is a parent. With this shift in focus, she went on the launch a well-loved Mothercare campaign, #BodyProudMums, which like all culture-influencing campaigns, was revolutionary, inspiring thousands of women to post their own post-partum bodies. She was also behind Tesco’s “Tampon tax off” campaign which saw the supermarket become the first retailer to pay the tax on behalf of its customers, a move that saved women £16m. This year in January the government dropped its tax on tampons and sanitary towels. So far, her work has won a slew of D&AD Pencils, a glass Lion shortlist and a Campaign Big Award.

