Future Leaders 2021: Selma Ahmed and Genevieve Gransden

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Senior creatives, Adam & Eve/DDB
We have been following this team for a few years. Gransden and Ahmed are now senior creatives at Adam & Eve/DDB creating acclaimed work for major global brands. These include multiple campaigns for H&M, EA Sports, Booking.com and most recently the 2020 John Lewis and Waitrose Christmas campaign, “Give a little love”, which raised £3m for the charities FareShare and Home-Start. The duo’s work consistently delivers on their ambition to create work that makes people feel something, has an impact on culture and is fundamentally fun. 

