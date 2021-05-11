Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Future Leaders 2021: Siân Hughes

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Design director, Ogilvy
Rising through the creative ranks at Ogilvy, Hughes has worked across the agency’s brand portfolio on digital, print and integrated projects, including flagship clients like Dove and IBM’s Wimbledon sponsorship. For the Boots Christmas campaign 2019, Hughes led a team of hardworking designers to create over 130,000 individual “Bootiques” on tight retail timelines. She kept them united with a festive team spirit and was rewarded with multiple design awards under the tree. Hughes clearly loves her craft and uses her talent for good outside of the office. With a group of like-minded women, she helps small charities elevate their campaigns free of charge.

