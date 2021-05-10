Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Future Leaders 2021: Thato Dutch

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Copywriter
Dutch began her career in South Africa, attending a specialist advertising college where she was one of only two black female copywriters (and the only one to make it in the industry). She worked for six major agencies in South Africa, not one of which had a black person in charge of the creative department. Along the way, Dutch has created campaigns for high-profile accounts such as Emirates, McDonald’s, First National Bank and South African Broadcasting Corporation. She has also won South Africa’s top advertising creative awards, including Loeries, Eagles and Creative Circle. Arriving in the UK five years ago, Dutch has recently re-entered the industry after a maternity break with Creative Comeback and is hungry to add more awards to her trophy cabinet. 

