Future Leaders 2021: Zara Ineson

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Creative director, Portas
Ineson is the creative director at Portas agency, leading teams across offices in London and Melbourne. Ineson’s specialism is in transformational brand building for fashion and lifestyle retailers including Liberty, Sainsbury’s Tu, Mercedes-Benz, Westfield and Kurt Geiger Group. She earns her place on this list due to her instinct for connecting brands with their communities, through inclusive, authentic and socially meaningful creative. Although 2020 was challenging on so many levels, under her creative leadership, Portas was third in the AAR’s 2020 new business league, for most pitch conversions.

