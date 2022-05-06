Future Leaders 2022: Aarohi Dhir

Aarohi Dhir, creative strategist, YouTube

Dhir stood out for her unique role, sitting at the intersections of data, creativity, and culture. Over the past decade, she has shaped narratives for some seminal brands such as Nike, Google, Absolut and Instagram at Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Wieden & Kennedy. As a woman of colour, she brings her lived experiences to the work that she creates. For Nike, the work focused on empowering young women in India to pick up a sport by depicting the incredible power of sport in a male-dominated environment and starting a larger conversation about choice and freedom. The impact was clear: apart from effectiveness awards, sales ad app visits went up and Nike Training and Running Clubs recorded a 20% month-on-month increase in members. Before joining YouTube, Dihr worked at Bartle Bogle Hegarty, where for Google’s partnership with Global Citizen, her team drove tangible action towards one of the UN Global Goals – “Resume learning everywhere”. During the pandemic, nearly 1.5 billion children’s education was affected. To change this the agency recreated a symbolic representation of underfunding in education. It boosted traffic to the Global Goals website by more than 120% on the previous year attracting 330,000 clicks.