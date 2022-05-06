Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Future Leaders 2022: Abigail Stephenson

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Future Leaders 2022: Abigail Stephenson

Abigail Stephenson, senior creative, VMLY&R

Stephenson is a fierce defender of creativity and sees leadership as an opportunity to support younger talent and extend kindness and understanding to others. Our judges admired her fresh thinking and felt her work was permeated with strong diversity and inclusion.To inspire young people to vote, her research-powered, AR-driven campaign for Snapshot – “Speech to street” – used a social media filter full of statistics on social justice. During the week in which the campaign ran, voter registration among the under 25s increased by 331%. For client Alpro, Stephenson bagged more than 50 different markets to approve a concept and made sure the humorous script stayed funny. Exemplary stakeholder management skills are a sure sign of a Future Leader.

