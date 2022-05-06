Future Leaders 2022: Amy Parkhill

Amy Parkhill, creative, M&C Saatchi, and co-founder, Ideas and That

At M&C Saatchi, Parkhill works on accounts including Public Health England, Gamble Aware and the Department for Education. She’s also the co-Founder of Ideas and That, a creative branding business. As a creative mother of two daughters and a #CreativeComeback graduate, Parkhill created widely shared colouring packs and posters under the title ‘‘The A-Z of Coronavirus for Kids’ to help little minds understand the pandemic. Another Covid-19 influenced campaign was for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. With no mass Remembrance services taking place on 11 November in 2020, #ShineOn encouraged people to look up to the stars to remember those who died and to go online to name a unique digital star after their loved ones.