Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Future Leaders 2022: Amy Parkhill

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Future Leaders 2022: Amy Parkhill

Amy Parkhill, creative, M&C Saatchi, and co-founder, Ideas and That

At M&C Saatchi, Parkhill works on accounts including Public Health England, Gamble Aware and the Department for Education. She’s also the co-Founder of Ideas and That, a creative branding business. As a creative mother of two daughters and a #CreativeComeback graduate, Parkhill created widely shared colouring packs and posters under the title ‘‘The A-Z of Coronavirus for Kids’ to help little minds understand the pandemic. Another Covid-19 influenced campaign was for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. With no mass Remembrance services taking place on 11 November in 2020, #ShineOn encouraged people to look up to the stars to remember those who died and to go online to name a unique digital star after their loved ones.

Return to the full Future Leaders list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now