Future Leaders 2022: Becci Salmon and Sarni Strachan

Becci Salmon (left) and Sarni Strachan, joint design leads, FCB Inferno

Salmon and Strachan lead an award-winning department, with expertise that covers everything from branding and graphic design to UX/I and motion. They oversee the design work across each client and have been instrumental in creating standout work for BMW, Sport England and The Big Issue. The pair’s ambition to use design to create a positive movement, paired with their successful joint leadership has supported a range of meaningful behaviour change campaigns as well as earning them global recognition at awards shows including Cannes Lions, The One Show and D&AD.