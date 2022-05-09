Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Future Leaders 2022: Bee Pahnke

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Future Leaders 2022: Bee Pahnke

Bee Pahnke, head of voice, Grey London

With an extensive background in branding, Pahnke joined Grey London one year ago and is now head of voice. Knowing that the industry has a problem with authentic, diverse representation, Pahnke is working within her agency to create a solution. Our judges loved the tone of voice throughout her work. For a project for the BBC, Pahnke created a distinctive tone of voice for the masterbrand, and then translated that into the voice-user interface world. Pahnke’s goal is to be the kind of leader she needed, one with empathy and strength.

