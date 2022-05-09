Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Future Leaders 2022: Camille Standen

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Future Leaders 2022: Camille Standen

Camille Standen, senior content creative, Adam & Eve/DDB

English/Filipino creative Standen is Adam & Eve/DDB’s first content creative director and is passionate about the internet. She believes there has never been a more interesting time to be working in social. Camille used her Gen-Z whisperer skills on the first campaign for Unilever's Wall's Ice Cream brand on TikTok, and a London Fashion Week collaboration between Lucozade and Sports Banger with real cultural impact. She joined Polyester Zine as an editor in 2020 and helped launch its subscription model and grow membership. Standen credits her global upbringing with giving her a unique standpoint, having spent her first 20 years across Asia, from Shanghai to Malaysia. 

