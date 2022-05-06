Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Future Leaders 2022: Christina Miller

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Future Leaders 2022: Christina Miller

Christina Miller, head of social media, VMLY&R London

Raised on a ranch in Kansas, Miller’s values include kindness and hard work, while her journalist parents passed on a passion for communications. This has shone through in her social media campaigns for savvy brands such as fast-food chain Wendy’s. Building trust with clients led to creating an album from a branded mixtape, WeBeefin’ that was inspired by a Twitter rap battle. It went on to organically top the charts on Spotify. Miller’s #BestDressedCookie real-time activation dressed up Milano Cookies to match the dresses on the Oscars’ runway. It was a visual treat – and an Effie winner. Miller’s focus is teamwork: her leadership POV is built upon supporting, serving and championing those around her.

