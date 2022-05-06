Future Leaders 2022: Emily Drake

Emily Drake, associate creative director

New Zealand-born Drake is accumulating some coveted awards, including a Cannes Lions for her standout campaign, #Levitating with artist Dua Lipa. #Levitating set out to showcase TikTok as a catalyst for creativity by transforming the way singles are released. During the campaign, TikTok garnered 651,000 user-generated creations and more than 3.8 billion views. Other worthy activity includes her work for Hidaya, a queer Muslim charity, where she and her team created a safe platform that protected the communities’ identities. The campaign won the Judges Choice Award at the Open Pride UK and Allies Communications Challenge. Another noteworthy campaign is #Econfession, a campaign for Ocean Bottle, a circular solution to the problem of plastics in the oceans. The campaign funds the collection of 1000 ocean-bound plastic bottles by weight, enabling collectors in coastal communities to exchange the plastic for healthcare, education or income. Based on #Econfessions with social media influencers, the organic search for Ocean Bottle increased 54%, TikTok channel followers increased 220% and #econfession garnered 40 million views on TikTok.