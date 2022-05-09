Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Future Leaders 2022: Emma Gallagher and Lucy Harrison

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Future Leaders 2022: Emma Gallagher and Lucy Harrison

Emma Gallagher (left), copywriter, and Lucy Harrison, art director, Wunderman Thompson 

Harrison and Gallagher didn’t take the usual route into advertising – their first paid job was on the other side of the world in Sydney. They then accepted a job in Leeds, later finding their feet in London. They worked on a range of brands from biscuits to banks, and have proudly produced several live campaigns. Their most recent work was for Sage Accountancy Software, for which they pitched their idea, won the business and then went on to make the idea. “Boss it” helped Sage stand out in the B2B category, winning four golds at the B2B Marketing Awards 2021 (including the Grand Prix). 

Topics

