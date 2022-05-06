Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Future Leaders 2022: Foreda Begum

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Future Leaders 2022: Foreda Begum

Foreda Begum, multicultural content and partnerships manager, Unite at Omnicom Media Group UK

Begum’s mantra of “community first, advertising second” has fuelled her career over roles at grassroots charity Restless Beings, Manning Gottlieb OMD, her own agency Redefine Inc, That Lot, and now Omnicom at OMG Unite. Her work includes Sainsbury’s inaugural Ramadan campaign, the first major supermarket to create a bespoke TV ad for a South Asian Muslim audience, partnering actor Imran Abbas to amplify the message. To make sure it landed authentically, Begum says she led uncomfortable conversations and truths to dismantle preconceived ideas about this community. Her social media campaign for Odeon cinemas introduced the client to working with online content creators and achieved a dramatic return on adspend of 1,050%. Judge Sue Higgs said: "It is great to see a rising-star media talent on the Future Leaders list.”

Return to the full Future Leaders list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now