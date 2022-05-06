Future Leaders 2022: Foreda Begum

Foreda Begum, multicultural content and partnerships manager, Unite at Omnicom Media Group UK

Begum’s mantra of “community first, advertising second” has fuelled her career over roles at grassroots charity Restless Beings, Manning Gottlieb OMD, her own agency Redefine Inc, That Lot, and now Omnicom at OMG Unite. Her work includes Sainsbury’s inaugural Ramadan campaign, the first major supermarket to create a bespoke TV ad for a South Asian Muslim audience, partnering actor Imran Abbas to amplify the message. To make sure it landed authentically, Begum says she led uncomfortable conversations and truths to dismantle preconceived ideas about this community. Her social media campaign for Odeon cinemas introduced the client to working with online content creators and achieved a dramatic return on adspend of 1,050%. Judge Sue Higgs said: "It is great to see a rising-star media talent on the Future Leaders list.”