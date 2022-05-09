Future Leaders 2022: Harriet Russell-Vick and Lauren Buggins

Harriet Russell-Vick (left), creative art director, and Lauren Buggins, creative copywriter, TBWA\London

Russell-Vick and Buggins are a senior creative team who met in the Essex nightclub Sugar Hut, rather than a fancy ad school. Andy Jex, their chief creative officer at TBWA\London, has given them five stars, calling them “Proactive. Passionate. Contagious.” They launched HUN, a vegan wine in a can, during lockdown with an outdoor campaign. For Adidas, Harriet and Lauren created “Run to reconnect”, a campaign that positions running as a tool for mindfulness and a moment to escape our hectic lives and come back stronger than before. Their energy and passion extends beyond the client work. Both are learning how to direct and are part of the mentoring programme at TBWA.