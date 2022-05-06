Future Leaders 2022: Helen Rogerson

Helen Rogerson, creative, The & Partnership London

Rogerson’s creative leadership on the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) account has resulted in award-winning campaigns. One example is her four-year mission to create the first accessible pregnancy test prototype that allows blind women to find out their results by touch. The global media coverage grabbed the attention of pregnancy test brand ClearBlue which is now working with RNIB to make an accessible test a reality. Our judges said that Rogerson showed a true grasp of the creativity needed to tackle a subject such as sight-loss with real humanity, through work that will deliver a difference and enable those with sight to connect.