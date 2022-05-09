Future Leaders 2022: Jaala Kenchington

Jaala Kenchington, creative director, Jellyfish

A self-described “black sheep” while studying at Central St Martins, Kenchington is now one of the youngest female creative directors in the industry with a mission to hire others who “break the mould”. She is a mentor at the London College of Communication and believes the type of leader you are is revealed by how you treat your team. Kenchington led the #ItsOKtoAsk campaign for Google UK, featuring a film series called “Ally complete”, which invites diverse people to ask each other questions and become allies in the process. For client Newsworks, the marketing body for UK newspapers, she felt more like an activist than a creative with a campaign to attack the spread of fake news. Our judges Sue Higgs and Candace Kuss agree that Kenchington is a true Future Leader.