Future Leaders 2022: Jacqui J Free-Sze

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Future Leaders 2022: Jacqui J Free-Sze

Jacqui J Free-Sze, senior art director/creative design lead, Meta

Highlighted as “One to Watch” in the last Future Leaders list, Free-Sze’s work has a sophisticated design aesthetic that grabbed the judges’ attention and made her standout as a Future Leader 2022. Born in Hong Kong but raised in the UK, she is a self-taught photographer who has led campaigns for global brands and local charities. Free-Sze believes that: “Creativity is a gift to our world in need; to use it for social good can transform and impact lives forever.” She puts that belief and her skills to use in her volunteer work for anti-trafficking charities and as a judge and mentor for D&AD New Blood and University of the Arts London students.

