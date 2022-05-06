Future Leaders 2022: Jessica Giles

Jessica Giles, creative director, FCB Inferno

Giles is an award-winning creative director originally from New York, who builds her own furniture in her spare time. She loves the way different projects in her advertising career have given her a broader perspective on global issues. Giles’ desire to use her skills to make a tangible difference in the world shows in her work. Her campaigns include fighting racism in football for the Premier League, a UK Home Office campaign combatting violence against women and a widely applauded innovative partnership between The Big Issue and LinkedIn that won the Creative ecommerce Grand Prix at Cannes in 2021.