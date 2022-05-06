Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Future Leaders 2022: Jessica Giles

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Future Leaders 2022: Jessica Giles

Jessica Giles, creative director, FCB Inferno

Giles is an award-winning creative director originally from New York,  who builds her own furniture in her spare time. She loves the way different projects in her advertising career have given her a broader perspective on global issues. Giles’ desire to use her skills to make a tangible difference in the world shows in her work. Her campaigns include fighting racism in football for the Premier League, a UK Home Office campaign combatting violence against women and a widely applauded innovative partnership between The Big Issue and LinkedIn that won the Creative ecommerce Grand Prix at Cannes in 2021

Return to the full Future Leaders list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now