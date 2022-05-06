Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Future Leaders 2022: Kara-Jessica Mallett

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Future Leaders 2022: Kara-Jessica Mallett

Kara-Jessica Mallett, senior graphic designer, draftLine EU, AB InBev

Mallett works at draftLine EU, an in-house agency at drinks company AB InBev. Since starting her career, she has created branding for Selma Nicholls’ inclusive casting agency, Looks Like Me, art directed independent publications such as Signatures Magazine, which showcases the work of creatives within the African diaspora, and the book Belly Full Caribbean Food in the UK, which has gone on to be featured in The Guardian and sold at Tate Modern. Since joining draftLine she has led the design work for Stella Tips and Stella Artois Zed Run, both of  which are currently shortlisted for The One Show awards. AB InBev has been recognised as the number one brand for creative excellence at Cannes Lions and Mallett has been part of the powerful team that has contributed to this. She is also a mentor through 1MillionMentors and the founding member of the agency’s DEI team. 

