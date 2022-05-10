Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Future Leaders 2022: Kelsey Spencer

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Future Leaders 2022: Kelsey Spencer

Kelsey Spencer, creative lead, UK hardware marketing, Google

Spencer leads the UK creative for Google's hardware products, Pixel and Nest. Telling stories for one of the biggest brands in the world is a great fit with her passion for the intersection of creative and technology with a focus on empathy and representation. The "Anthem” film, created in partnership with Google’s agency for the Pixel 6 launch, was seen everywhere in the UK, and is a role-model example of diverse casting and vignettes, style and tone, messaging, and music. Future Leaders’ judge Richard Robinson said: “Bravo is the headline here.” He applauded the scale, insight and craft of her work. Richard’s only question was: ‘Why wasn’t Spencer on this list sooner?’

