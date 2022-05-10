Future Leaders 2022: Marty Davies

Marty Davies, creative generalist, Smartypants

Davies is a creative generalist with strategic smarts. They are the founder of Smarty Pants, a creative strategy consultancy specialising in customer activation, with clients including JustEat and Go Compare. In terms of the work, the judges loved Snoop Dogg "Emotes with attitude" for the former, which aired with restaurant recommendation algorithms leading to a significant reduction in voucher spend and increase in orders. This campaign was awarded a DMA silver for Best use of AI and awarded Best use of Customer Insight at the Engage Awards. Davies is also co-director of events at Outvertising – the LGBT+ advertising and marketing advocacy group. For International Women's Day 21, the theme was #ChooseToChallenge and the event was action-focused. Together with Outvertising, Davies crowd-sourced an open letter to improve queer female representation in advertising.