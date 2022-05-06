Future Leaders 2022: Michelle Choi

Michelle Choi, devsigner and freelance design consultant

Choi is a British-born, Hong Kong Chinese creative devsigner (designer and web developer), who is bridging the gap between visual design and tech. Her hybrid skills and ability to carve her own career path impressed our judges. Building on her graphic design background, Choi learned how to code so she could build websites “with my own two hands from the ground up”. One labour of love is JROCK NEWS.com, an English language online publication promoting Japanese rock music, co-founded by Choi and supported by a team of volunteers from around the world. Her leadership mission is to continue to inspire those around her to achieve their dreams.