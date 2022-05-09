Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Future Leaders 2022: Morgane Kirk

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Future Leaders 2022: Morgane Kirk

Morgane Kirk, senior project director, Dazed Media

Kirk is a culturally curious marketer who is motivated by work and brands that actually “do” rather than show and tell. For Nike ACG, Dazed Studio created a film with a focus on women that showed rock climbing as a lifestyle in a fresh and non-traditional way. It performed 50% above benchmarks on Instagram,  80% above benchmarks on Reels and won three British Arrows for Cinematography, Sound Design and Achievement in Production. Kirk is an expert in live events, with experience of three annual global festivals at Boiler Room and Dazed’s first two-day festival in October 2021. As a leader, Kirk is committed to facilitating change and innovation within the creative industries, which in turn impacts cultural practices.

Return to the full Future Leaders list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now