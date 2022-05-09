Future Leaders 2022: Morgane Kirk

Morgane Kirk, senior project director, Dazed Media

Kirk is a culturally curious marketer who is motivated by work and brands that actually “do” rather than show and tell. For Nike ACG, Dazed Studio created a film with a focus on women that showed rock climbing as a lifestyle in a fresh and non-traditional way. It performed 50% above benchmarks on Instagram, 80% above benchmarks on Reels and won three British Arrows for Cinematography, Sound Design and Achievement in Production. Kirk is an expert in live events, with experience of three annual global festivals at Boiler Room and Dazed’s first two-day festival in October 2021. As a leader, Kirk is committed to facilitating change and innovation within the creative industries, which in turn impacts cultural practices.