Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Future Leaders 2022: Nova Dando

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Future Leaders 2022: Nova Dando

Nova Dando, director/creative director

Dando opened her own studio 15 years ago, with a focus on fashion, beauty, music and technology. She also lectures at London fashion colleges including LCF, St Martins, and Condé Nast College. For TikTok, Dando was the lead creative on its inaugural sponsorship of London Fashion Week. The campaign was so successful for the business, it became a commercial case study used to secure budget to expand TikTok’s sponsorship into other European markets. She also created a low-budget assignment with high return for the launch of Charlie Craggs’ Nail Transphobia project. Cast via Instagram, the videos launched on Dazed and were a catalyst for raising Craggs’ profile. Dando believes creativity needs difference and her leadership goal is to support the next generation of marginalised voices.

Return to the full Future Leaders list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now