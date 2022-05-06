Future Leaders 2022: Nova Dando

Nova Dando, director/creative director

Dando opened her own studio 15 years ago, with a focus on fashion, beauty, music and technology. She also lectures at London fashion colleges including LCF, St Martins, and Condé Nast College. For TikTok, Dando was the lead creative on its inaugural sponsorship of London Fashion Week. The campaign was so successful for the business, it became a commercial case study used to secure budget to expand TikTok’s sponsorship into other European markets. She also created a low-budget assignment with high return for the launch of Charlie Craggs’ Nail Transphobia project. Cast via Instagram, the videos launched on Dazed and were a catalyst for raising Craggs’ profile. Dando believes creativity needs difference and her leadership goal is to support the next generation of marginalised voices.