Future Leaders 2022: Oriana Gaeta

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Future Leaders 2022: Oriana Gaeta

Oriana Gaeta, design director, R/GA

Gaeta’s work has been recognised by multiple industry awards including Cannes Lions and D&AD. Her work is entrepreneurial and rooted in sustainability and innovation. In February 2021, she worked with Nike as it became the first sports brand to serve up workouts tailored to menstrual cycles. Based on the insight that training for people who have periods shouldn’t be a version of a workout approach designed for men, but instead should be in step with people's own physiology so that they can get the most from their training regimes. Another piece of eye-catching work was Mimica, an award-winning food expiry label – Mimica Touch – which accurately tracks fresh products across the entire supply chain, so everyone can get true insight into how we use, buy and consume. 

