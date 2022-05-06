Future Leaders 2022: Perle Arteta

Perle Arteta, associate creative director, VMLY&R

An award-winning international creative, Arteta is driven to help the industry look more diverse than it does now. Arteta’s work seeks to promote positive behaviour change, such as changing the negative attitudes of other passengers towards disabled people on public transport in the recent “Creatures of habit” campaign for the UK Department for Transport. Like many creatives, her favourite project is the one she is working on now. She is a mentor for Creative Equals’ Creative Comeback programme as well as a D&AD New Blood mentor.