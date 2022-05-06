Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Future Leaders 2022: Perle Arteta

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Future Leaders 2022: Perle Arteta

Perle Arteta, associate creative director, VMLY&R

An award-winning international creative, Arteta is driven to help the industry look more diverse than it does now. Arteta’s work seeks to promote positive behaviour change, such as changing the negative attitudes of other passengers towards disabled people on public transport in the recent “Creatures of habit” campaign for the UK Department for Transport. Like many creatives, her favourite project is the one she is working on now. She is a mentor for Creative Equals’ Creative Comeback programme as well as a D&AD New Blood mentor.

Return to the full Future Leaders list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now